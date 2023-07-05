Indiana DNR has announced reserved hunt applications are now open

Hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, including:

Dove Hunts at multiple properties.



Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge Youth Deer Hunt.



Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge Deer Hunts archery, muzzleloader, and firearms hunts.



And IPLA Hunts for squirrel, archery deer, youth deer, teal, and early goose on private lands.



No late entries will be accepted and must be submitted by 11:59 PM ET on August 6th. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt that they apply for.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing and applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

The DNR would like to remind hunters that only one application per hunt is allowed and no changes can be made once an application is submitted.

To apply for and learn about other exclusive hunting opportunities visit, on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.