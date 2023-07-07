Oakland City University has received grant money for a new construction

The Welborn Baptist Foundation recently awarded its $2.96 million Christ-Centered Living funds to 32 not-for-profit organizations.

Out of these 32 organizations, Oakland City University received $50,000.

OCU must match the money from the Welborn grant in a two-for-one approach, meaning OCU will raise one dollar for every two dollars awarded by Welborn.

Oakland City University will use the funds to create Bible study-themed areas and other amenities in their new 150-bed residence hall currently under construction on the OCU campus.

The residence hall will open in August for the 2023 Fall semester.

To learn more about Oakland City University visit oak.edu.