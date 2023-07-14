Old Ben Aqua Park is thrilled to announce its grand opening as the largest inflatable water park in Southern Indiana. Located in Winslow, Old Ben Aqua Park is set to make its grand opening Sunday, July 16th with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 A.M.



Featuring a 100ft x 100ft floating obstacle course, Old Ben Aqua Park offers an exhilarating

challenge that will put your agility and skills to the test. Climb, Balance, Swing, Jump and Slide your way

through an aquatic adventure like no other. For those seeking a more leisurely experience, the park offers a variety of watercraft rentals, including paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, and pedal boats. If the obstacle course isn’t your cup of tea, the park’s beach area is packed with additional amenities. Gather your friends and family for a game of sand volleyball,

experience the adrenaline rush of bouncing on a 40ft x 25ft jump pad, or let the kids unleash their

energy in the on-land bounce house. Additionally, they have a range of outdoor games to keep you

entertained.



Old Ben Aqua Park is located at 5735 E County Rd 175 N, Winslow, IN 47598. Visit OldBenAquaPark.com for hours, pricing, and additional information.