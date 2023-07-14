Lenore Mae Hilgeman, age 85, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:30 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany.

She was born January 26, 1938, in Pike County, to Ernest and Dessie (Young) Freeland. Lenore worked as a kitchen supervisor and manufacturing quality Inspector. She enjoyed reading, painting, and watching basketball. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Hilgeman; her parents; son, John Hilgeman; daughter, Karen Schroeder; and siblings, Alberta Like, Larry Freeland, and Norma Lee Freeland.

She is survived by four daughters, Sheryl Dant and Teresa Harp both of Jeffersonville; Cindy Jones of French Lick and Carolyn Kerney of Petersburg; one brother, Jim Freeland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Public graveside services for Lenore Hilgeman will be held at 11:00 am, E.D.T., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Mayo Cemetery in Duff. Pastor Alan Bradley will officiate at the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com.