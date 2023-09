In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam chats with Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, Mike Steffe, about the upcoming Heartland Half Marathon & Kid’s Fun-Run, Safe-Sitter classes, Tennis Camp, Kinder Kickers, and so much more!

To view the full lineup of events that the YMCA has to offer: https://tricountyymca.org

