In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam chats with Lana Thomas, committee member for this year’s 2023 Huntingburg Herbstfest, about the upcoming pageants, events, kid’s attractions, food choices, craft fairs, and so much more!

September 17th: Miss Herbstfest Pageant

September 21st-23rd: Festival at The Huntingburg City Park

September 24th: Parade