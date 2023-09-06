Details for the 2023 Beehive Arts Market have been announced by Jasper Community Arts.

This year’s Beehive Arts Market will be a 1-day event held on Saturday, September 30th from 8 AM to 5 PM on the grounds of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 100 3rd Avenue in Jasper.

This event will take place outdoors and will feature artwork and products from dozens of professional artisans, makers, and craftsmen and will also include musical entertainment, food, and more. Items that the professional Beehive artists will be presenting will include a variety of high-quality, handmade items including pottery, jewelry, textiles, wood, paintings, mosaics, clothing, handbags, and more.

They will also have their annual Pumpkin Patch on the lawn of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center where the kids can choose their own pumpkin, and if they want to can decorate it with their own artwork with paints available next to the Pumpkin Patch.

The Beehive encourages the public to bring their own lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the musical talents of Debbie Schuetter from 11 AM to 2 PM, followed by Chris Dixon from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Musical entertainment will be taking place in front of the Atrium where it’s easy to get to from the parking lot with ample concrete space for the audience.

The Jasper Community Arts art galleries will also be open indoors from 10 AM to 2 PM for the public to enjoy more art from professional, juried artists from across the country.

Additional information about The Beehive can be found on Jasper Community Arts’ Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the Jasper Community Arts website at jasperarts.org/beehive.