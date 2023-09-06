The City of Huntingburg will be holding a ribbon cutting for the new ALASI Resource Center.

The Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana or ALASI Resource Center will be located at 511 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.

The ALASI Resource Center ribbon-cutting ceremony will be taking place on Friday, September 15, at 1:30 PM with an address from ALASI President Evelyn Rivas. Both Mayor Schwinghamer and Mayor Vonderheide will be in attendance to read proclamations for Hispanic Heritage Month. Following the remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new Resource Center during an open house.

The ALASI Resource Center, accessible through the website alasiindiana.com, will serve as a hub for essential resources and assistance, tackling language barriers and fostering community growth for the Latino population in Dubois County and surrounding areas. The center aims to bridge the gap and foster access to vital services such as ESL classes, medical care, housing resources, and immigration guidance.

The ALASI Resource Center will soon start the search for an Executive Director of Community Development and Engagement. This role will be instrumental in connecting visitors with off-site resource providers, enhancing the impact and effectiveness of the center’s services.

For more information on the united organization and the ALASI Resource Center, contact ALASI President, Evelyn Rivas, at 812-661-1685 or alasiindiana@gmail.com.

For more information about ALASI, visit their website at alasiindiana.com, follow their Facebook at facebook.com/ALASI.IN, or contact them at alasiindiana@gmail.com.