Linus J. Knies, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Linus was born in Birdseye, Indiana on March 25, 1930, to Frank and Bertha (Schultz) Knies. He married Margaret Betz on July 16, 1955, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Linus graduated from Birdseye High School.

He retired after 40-plus years as a rural mail carrier.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and a past member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #493, St. Anthony Community Center, and a charter member of the fire department in St. Anthony.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. He loved gardening and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Knies, Jasper, three daughters; Linda (Gary) Dall, Jasper, Lisa (Henry) Haake, Ferdinand, Barbara Striegel, Jasper, one son; Rick (Teresa) Knies, Jasper, six grandchildren; Kyle (Lindsay) Knies, Krista (Clark) Witges, Eric (Keelie) Dall, Athena (Neal) Goffinet, Austin and Aliya Haake, six great-grandchildren, two sisters; Edna Schiffer and Dolores Hopf, and two brothers; Marvin (Connie) Knies and Ralph (Brenda) Knies.

Preceding him in death is one grandson; Jared Knies, two sisters; Ann Boeglin and Ruth Ann Leonard, and one son-in-law; Joe Striegel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linus J. Knies will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or Precious Blood Catholic Church.

