Online enrollment for Dubois County 4-H will soon begin starting on October 1st.

Dubois County 4-H offers different experiences that include day events, overnight events, trips, club experiences, and of course 4-H Fair.

Enrollment for Dubois County 4-H can be made at v2.4honline.com, and the program fee is $15 for youth in grades 3-12 and free for youth in K-2.

If you have any questions about 4-H call Purdue Extension-Dubois County at 812-482-1782.

More information is also available at their upcoming 4-H Kickoff event on Tuesday, October 10th from 6 to 8 PM in the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. Purdue Extension-Dubois County members will be there to help with enrollment.

Crafts and fall activities will also be available at the event, as well as hotdogs, chips, and drinks provided by Dubois County 4-H Council.