An Ecosystem Restoration and Forestry Field Tour is set to be held at the Hoosier National Forest.

The tour is for landowners and has been scheduled for Saturday, October 21st from 8:30 AM to Noon, CDT. The tour will be in the Indian-Celina Lake Recreation Area in the Hoosier National Forest, located two miles south of I64, off of Indiana 37.

On-site check-in begins at 8:30 AM CDT in the Indian Lake parking area, with the tour to begin at 9:00 AM. Coffee, water, and snacks will be available at check-in.

The Ecosystem Restoration Tour, which begins in the Indian Lake parking area, will be a driving tour. Participants will follow the USDA Forest Service vehicles along the paved recreation area road. The tour stops include short walks along the road and into the forest to view and learn about the management practices. The last stop of the tour will be at the Forest Demonstration trail, where participants will walk on the hilly, one-mile trail for management discussions.

Forest Service Silviculturist, Travis Swaim, and Forest Service District Ranger, Chris Thornton, will showcase how the Forest Service is regenerating and maintaining oak-hickory ecosystems, restoring native hardwoods in former pine plantations, and improving forest health using forest management practices. Some of the forestry practices discussed will be management practices that private forest landowners can utilize on their own properties.

On the day of the event, the Indian-Celina Lake Recreation Area entrance gate will be staffed and participants should tell the gate attendant they are present for the tour to gain free admission.

If you have any questions contact Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana Coordinator, Judi Brown, at 812-631-4904 or JBrown@abcbirds.org.