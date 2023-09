In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Jodi Richardson, Heather Terwiske, and Chrissy Book, all of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Counseling services, come to talk about those feelings of suicide, suicidal thoughts, how to maintain healthy mental thoughts, counseling services they offer, and more

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.