(Dubois County, Indiana) The River Centre rooftop was a picturesque backdrop on Wednesday morning as representatives of Visit Dubois County unveiled local branding for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse. Now with 200 days until the path of totality encompasses Dubois County, the branding release event provided details about what local residents can expect from the festivities.

Dubois County Eclipse Project Director, Sara Shroeder, says April 8th, 2024 “Will not be a typical work day in Dubois County.” Businesses are being asked to alter their daily operations and officials are communicating with local school districts to ensure everyone has the chance to fully enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime solar phenomenon. Not typical is, indeed, an accurate description of what’s to come on 4/8/24, as this event only occurs once every 360-410 years. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures, and Dubois County leaders are working to get ahead of the increased tourism. A framework to guide their decision-making was taken from the pages of the Hopkinsville, Kentucky, history book of the 2017 eclipse that drew in over 116,000 to the area. Southern Indiana isn’t expected to see crowds quite that large, however, some Hopkinsville problems can allow for Dubois County planning to get ahead of potential obstacles.

Visit Dubois County Executive Director, Whitney Lubbers, took time out of the event to speak with me about what resources the organization is working on to make sure celebrations don’t exceed the capacity of resources. Information on everything from lodging to viewing locations has been conveniently compiled into one webpage. DuboisCountyEclipse.com is live and ready to help visitors and locals alike make plans for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse. Businesses and organizations wishing to host events on the big day may also register those celebrations by visiting the “Become Involved” tab. Currently, Southwest Dubois County Schools have called for closed doors on 4/8/24 with the 3 other County Districts releasing on an early dismissal schedule before the totality of the eclipse, around 3:00 p.m.