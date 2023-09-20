Scott M. McCrary, age 43, of Otwell, passed away at 8:39 a.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born June 5, 1980, in Jasper, to Tony and Deanna (Hayes) McCrary. He was employed at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was a former member of the Jefferson Township Fire Department and also an E.M.T. at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. He enjoyed being with friends, riding motorcycles, the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Scott loved his dogs, Eliza Jane and Poppy, referring them to as “his girls”; and his cat, Buddy.

He is survived by his son, Bryton McCrary of Rockport; his parents, Deanna Hayes of Otwell and Tony McCrary of Jasper; and a sister, Tonya McCrary of Otwell.

Funeral services for Scott McCrary will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, September 25th, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Otwell Cemetery.

Visitation for Scott M. McCrary will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Sunday, September 24th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. E.D.T. and one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to It Takes a Village – No Kill Shelter.

