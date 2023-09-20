Latest News

Local Planning Operations Undergoing “Total ‘Solar’ Eclipse of the Heart” Ahead of April 2024 Solar Event 7th Annual Cork and Cuisine Happy HallowWine Announced Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Recognized at the Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony Meet the Candidate Night for Upcoming Dubois County Elections to be Held at VUJC Jasper 2023 Dubois County Election Early Voting and Election Day Voting Sites and Dates and Times Announced

Scott M. McCrary, age 43, of Otwell, passed away at 8:39 a.m., on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

He was born June 5, 1980, in Jasper, to Tony and Deanna (Hayes) McCrary.  He was employed at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.  He was a former member of the Jefferson Township Fire Department and also an E.M.T. at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.  He enjoyed being with friends, riding motorcycles, the outdoors, hunting and fishing.  Scott loved his dogs, Eliza Jane and Poppy, referring them to as “his girls”; and his cat, Buddy. 

He is survived by his son, Bryton McCrary of Rockport; his parents, Deanna Hayes of Otwell and Tony McCrary of Jasper; and a sister, Tonya McCrary of Otwell.

Funeral services for Scott McCrary will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, September 25th, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Otwell Cemetery. 

Visitation for Scott M. McCrary will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Sunday, September 24th from 2:00 -8:00 p.m. E.D.T. and one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to It Takes a Village – No Kill Shelter. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com  

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post