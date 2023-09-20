Latest News

Denise Rae Burch, 68, of Oakland City, IN, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Denise graduated from Portage High School in 1973; attended Oakland City College, and graduated from Vincennes University with a bachelor’s Degree. She retired from Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper. She loved nature, animals, and music from the 60’s & 70’s.

Denise is preceded in death by her mother and father, Donald and Delores Burch; sisters, Deanna (David) Durfee, Debbie Voshah, Darla (Mike) Perry, Della Burch; and nephew, Denver Burch.

She is survived by her sister Katy (Mick) Aldridge; brothers, Kevin (Sherrie) Burch, and Keith (Theresa) Burch; uncle, Lowell Burch; 20 nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, at Cup Creek Cemetery in Velpen, IN. Arrangements by Nass & Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg, Indiana.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com

