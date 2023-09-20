Denise Rae Burch, 68, of Oakland City, IN, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Denise graduated from Portage High School in 1973; attended Oakland City College, and graduated from Vincennes University with a bachelor’s Degree. She retired from Memorial Hospital and Health Care in Jasper. She loved nature, animals, and music from the 60’s & 70’s.

Denise is preceded in death by her mother and father, Donald and Delores Burch; sisters, Deanna (David) Durfee, Debbie Voshah, Darla (Mike) Perry, Della Burch; and nephew, Denver Burch.

She is survived by her sister Katy (Mick) Aldridge; brothers, Kevin (Sherrie) Burch, and Keith (Theresa) Burch; uncle, Lowell Burch; 20 nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 22, 2023, at Cup Creek Cemetery in Velpen, IN. Arrangements by Nass & Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg, Indiana.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com