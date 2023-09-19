In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC/WAXL radio, interviews Krystal Wallace, Crisis Intervention Director, and Maddie Miller, about what emergency services LifeSpring provides, how their coverage is part of 11-counties, and various other resources to help aid people with mental health challenges and thoughts of suicide.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.