In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC/WAXL radio, interviews Krystal Wallace, Crisis Intervention Director, and Maddie Miller, about what emergency services LifeSpring provides, how their coverage is part of 11-counties, and various other resources to help aid people with mental health challenges and thoughts of suicide.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

