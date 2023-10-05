Every year across the Hoosier State, wildlife poachers illegally harvest trophy bucks, record-breaking fishs, massive TOM turkeys and more. To prevent this, Indiana Conservation Officers are encouraging Hoosiers to help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources put a stop to poaching by reporting these actions to “Turn In a Poacher, INC.” or TIP.

A poacher is a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to all Hoosiers. DNR manages wildlife for everyone, and every person can help TIP support DNR efforts by reporting potential violations at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov. Doing so will help conserve wildlife for future generations.

What is “TIP” you may ask? TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that works hand in hand with the Indiana DNR to protect fish and wildlife by increasing support from the public and involvement in the community to bring poachers to justice.

Call TIP if you see, hear, or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife. If your “TIP” leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $500 reward, or you can remain anonymous if you choose. In 2022 TIP received nearly 600 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that have led to the arrest of a suspect.