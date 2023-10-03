ISP Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling I-64 in Spencer County when he stopped the driver of a gray Jeep for speeding. The driver was identified as David S. Yates, of Louisville, KY.
Yates displayed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Yates became uncooperative and refused a chemical test.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, where Troopers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage containers. Yates was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.
Yates is being charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony
Obstruction – Level 6 Felony
OWI – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor