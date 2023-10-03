Latest News

SHIP Holding Multiple Local Events to Help Hoosiers with Medicare Enrollment Dubois County Museum Soon Hosting its Annual Fall Family Harvest Day Jasper Public Library has announced its October list of events Local Dubois County Man to be Honored at Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet held by Boy Scouts of America Orange County Road Closure Announced

ISP Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling I-64 in Spencer County when he stopped the driver of a gray Jeep for speeding. The driver was identified as David S. Yates, of Louisville, KY.

David Yates, provided by ISP.

Yates displayed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Yates became uncooperative and refused a chemical test.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where Troopers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage containers. Yates was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Yates is being charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Obstruction – Level 6 Felony

OWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post