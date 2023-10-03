ISP Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling I-64 in Spencer County when he stopped the driver of a gray Jeep for speeding. The driver was identified as David S. Yates, of Louisville, KY.

David Yates, provided by ISP.

Yates displayed signs of being impaired and failed field sobriety tests. Yates became uncooperative and refused a chemical test.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, where Troopers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and open alcoholic beverage containers. Yates was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Yates is being charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Obstruction – Level 6 Felony

OWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor