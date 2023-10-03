The Women of the Moose Jasper Chapter 955 is holding its annual Card Party Giveaway.

The public is invited to join the Card Party Giveaway and it is set to be held on Wednesday, October 11th, at the Jasper Moose Lodge 1175 located at 2507 North Newton Street in Jasper.

Doors will open to the public at 5 PM and the entry fee is $3.

Drawing for door prizes will be awarded during intermission and the drawing for the grand giveaway of cash prizes will be drawn.

Tickets for the cash drawing are available from any member of the lodge and can be purchased on the evening of the event at the door.

Free desserts and coffee will be served at intermission and the kitchen will be open to purchase sandwiches till 7 PM.