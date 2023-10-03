The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 337 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, October 10, crews will close State Road 337 in Orange County near Orleans. The closure will occur between Bobbitt Road and North County Road 100 East. This closure will allow crews to perform a pipe replacement. This project is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 37 to State Road 56. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.