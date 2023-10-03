A local Dubois County man will be honored at the upcoming Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet held by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet will be held on October 11th at the Huntingburg Events Center and James A. Huebner of Jasper will be receiving the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Currently, Huebner is the CFO and Senior V.P. for OFS Brands, a furniture manufacturer based here in Dubois County. Jim is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Business where he holds a Bachelor of Science degree. He made his career working in the state of Texas as a CPA before moving back home to Indiana where he worked for Masterbrand Cabinets.

Jim was a past member of the PVHCC Board of Directors, on the Board of Directors for Dubois Strong, and past President of the Parish Council for Precious Blood as well as other titles and organizations.

The event will also feature Guest Speaker Kim Campbell, who is a retired Air Force Colonel who served over 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. Campbell’s presentation will cover facing your fears and making leadership-ready decisions in the face of adversity. To learn more about Kim Campbell visit kim-kc-campbell.com.