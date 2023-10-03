The Jasper Public Library has announced its October list of events.

On Tuesdays at 10 AM, they host Family Storytime.

On Tuesdays from 10 AM to 4 PM they will hold the Genealogy Help Desk.

On Wednesdays & Thursdays from 1 to 4 PM they are hosting MakerSpaceMakerSpace Office Hours. Office Hours allow Makers to stop by and get more assistance with DIY projects and get answers to questions. Staff will be in the MakerSpace during this time to offer a little more one-on-one time. Call ahead or drop by for help.

On Wednesdays at 3:30 PM they will host Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens, where teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study or join in activities including crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

On Thursdays at 4 PM they are hosting the Curiosity Café for Teens, where teens can come and enjoy snacks, crafts, and games.

On Wednesday, October 4th from 11 AM to 12:30 PM they are holding Knot Just Knitting. This group meets on the 1st Wednesday of each month, where attendees can enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts.

On Thursday, October 5th from 10 to 11 AM they will host Baby Storytime and Sensory Play for babies up to aged 24 months. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their babies for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. No sign-up is needed.

On Thursday, October 5th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM the Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is holding a meeting. The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a members-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, pick up an application at the library. New members are welcome. Join a meeting to see if you are interested in becoming a member. The group meets on a monthly basis on the first Thursday of each month.

On Saturday, October 7th from 10 to 11 AM they will host Storytime Activities. Join them outside to read the story There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves. No sign-up is needed. Cookies will be provided as a snack.

On Tuesday, October 10th from 10 to 11:30 AM they will host Hoosier State Chronicles & Newspaper Digitization. Justin Clark, public historian and director of the Indiana State Digital Initiatives, will share important work that is happening in Indiana. You can also discover newspapers from the past and learn about the state newspaper digitization that is making genealogy research easier for everyone.

On Tuesday, October 10th from 10 AM to 6 PM they are hosting Medicare Talk Tuesdays. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will be available on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 10 AM to 6 PM. You can meet with a trained SHIP counselor for assistance with Medicare questions, options, and coverage needs. An appointment is required for this event and can be made by calling 812-567-2027.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events visit jdcpl.us or call 812- 482-2712.