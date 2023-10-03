The Dubois County Museum will soon be hosting its annual Fall Family Harvest Day.

The Fall Family Harvest Day will be held at the museum located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper on Sunday, October 15th, from 1 to 4 PM.

Opportunities to learn about certain topics at the event include learning about antique corn and grain harvesting equipment, the shucking, shelling, and grinding of corn using antique hand tools, seeing tombstones being restored using historic methods, following a rug being made on a loom, hearing about furs and hides, and learning about blacksmithing.

There will also be a line-up of activities with options for the younger attendees, like playing old-time games, making crafts, pony rides, and petting alpacas.

Food will be offered at the event including homemade ice cream and freshly pressed apple cider, as well as opportunities to learn about molasses-making and honey-extracting and getting to sample the final products.

Attendees can also listen to the Patoka Valley Strummers playing on the log house porch at the museum.

Admission will be charged with the cost being $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, $2 for middle and grade school students, and children 4 and under entering for free. Museum members will also be admitted for free.