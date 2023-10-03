The State Health Insurance Assistance Program is holding multiple local events to help Hoosiers with Medicare enrollment.

The State Health Insurance Assistance Program is the state’s official Medicare educational and counseling program. During these events, participants will learn Medicare fundamentals and changes, how to compare plans, prescription drug coverage options, and ways to save money.

The upcoming events in the local area to learn about Medicare include:

On Thursday, October 5th, from 9 AM to 12 PM, an Information Booth will be at Healthy Senior Day at the Washington Park Community Building, at 501 Burkhart Drive in Washington.

At the IPHCA Conference on Wednesday, October 11th through Thursday, October 12th, a presentation will be held. The conference will be held at the French Lick Resort located at 8670 West State Road 56 in French Lick.

On Friday, October 13th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, there will be an Information Booth at Senior Services Senior and Family at Services, 211 East Main Street in Washington

And on Wednesday, October 25th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, a Presentation will be held at the Medicare Update at Petersburg Senior Center, located at 801 Main Street in Petersburg. For more information on this specific presentation contact Shirley at 812-354-8727.

The current full list of both in-person and virtual presentations and events can be found at medicare.in.gov.

After October 15th, one-on-one health insurance counseling will be available at select locations throughout the state as well as by virtual appointments.

For more information regarding one-on-one counseling appointments at local SHIP sites, call SHIP’s Helpline at 1-800-452-4800 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM. Medicare representatives are also available at the national call center 1-800-MEDICARE or 800-633-4227 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Hoosiers eligible for Medicare will be able to select coverage for 2024 from Sunday, October 15th through Thursday, December 7th, 2023.