In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Marc Stezyk to talk about the upcoming Christkindlmarkt happening in Ferdinand, IN, and all the events, vendors, and hot dog food trucks that folks can expect for this event, happening Friday night, 11/17, Saturday, 11/18, and Sunday, 11/19.

You can find them online: http://www.ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com

