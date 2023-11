Footage from a production tape found in our collection, featuring footage from businesses such as Hoosier Business Machines, Sternburgs Furniture, and others, also featuring footage from the Jasper City Hall. We guess this footage to be from around 1995, as this may have been some of the first commercials shot for our television station.

Digitized via VHS tape.

