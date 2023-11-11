82-year-old Robert L. “Bob” Kidwell, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family, at 11:05 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Bob was born in Shoals, Indiana, on October 14, 1941, to Joseph and Wilma (Hickman) Kidwell. He married Carolyn Kuntz on November 27, 1965, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1959 graduate of Shoals High School.

He retired from Kimball Electronics where he had worked for over 20 years.

Bob was the assistant Jasper Tennis Coach for over 20 years, Jasper Youth baseball coach for over 50 years and had received the Herb Pittman Award, and was the equipment manager for Jasper High School Football. He received a sportsmanship pin from the ISHAA for his years of service in Jasper High School Athletics. He was Junior Achievement advisor for six years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was an usher and member of their Holy Name Society, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, Sons of the American Legion, Martin County Historical Society, and Martin County Council on Aging.

Surviving is his wife of almost 58 years, Carolyn Kidwell, Jasper, IN, two children Lynn (Tom) Bauer, Jasper, IN, and Phil Kidwell and girlfriend, Holly Morton, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Joyce, Greenwood, IN, and Zachary Bauer, Jasper, IN, one great grandson, Carson Joyce, and one sister-in-law, Sharon Kidwell, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Donald Kidwell.

A funeral service for Robert L. “Bob” Kidwell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Jasper Youth Baseball, JHS Athletics, or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.