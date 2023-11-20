Evansville, Indiana-based Parlor Doughnuts is helping out The Salvation Army this holiday season by hosting a toy drive in each of its Indiana stores. The collection kicked off on November 15 and runs through December 15. All collected toys will benefit local Christmas assistance programs that ensure that children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.

Parlor Doughnuts currently operates eight stores across Indiana and is one of the fastest-growing donut franchises in the country. Founded in 2019 in Evansville, Parlor Doughnuts locations feature images of the original WWI Salvation Army Doughnut Lassies in recognition of the women who helped to popularize this sweet treat in the early 20th Century. National Donut Day was declared in 1938 to honor these brave women who served alongside American soldiers on the frontlines in France. Parlor Doughnuts is excited to partner with The Salvation Army for a good cause during this very special time of year.

The leadership team at Parlor Doughnuts shared how the holiday Parlor Express program is an important part of the company’s commitment to the community:

Parlor Express is the heart and soul of our business, embodying our deep commitment to give back to each of the communities we serve. More than just a name, it’s a testament to our core values of generosity and service inspired by the compassionate Doughnut Lassies of World War I, who provided sustenance and comfort to soldiers. This spirit of caring and community service is woven into every aspect of Parlor Doughnuts as we strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those around us through charitable initiatives. Our brand isn’t just about crafting delicious doughnuts but creating a legacy of kindness and making a positive difference where it matters most.

Participating Parlor Doughnuts locations:

Bloomington: 322 E. Kirkwood Avenue

Evansville: 301 N. Green River Road

Evansville: 204 Main Street

Fort Wayne: 11936 Lima Crossing Drive

Indianapolis: 805 W. 10th Street

Jasper: 511 N. Newton Street

Munster: 8130 Calumet Avenue, #102

Valparaiso: 255 Morthland Drive

“The Salvation Army Indiana Division is thrilled to have Parlor Doughnuts as our new statewide partner for toy drives this year,” said Major Marc Johnson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army. “We have many locations across the state of Indiana that will be introducing toy drives soon to meet the holiday need for toys. The ‘parlor’ concept in Parlor Doughnuts was introduced as a special location where people come together to talk and engage. We encourage everyone to support this month-long toy drive.”

For more information about Parlor Donuts and to see where new locations will open soon, visit ParlorDoughnuts.com. To find your local Salvation Army and learn more about Christmas assistance programs in your area, visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org.