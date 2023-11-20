Melody A. Rinsch, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Melody was born in Spottsville, Kentucky, on July 18, 1962, to Carolyn Vaughn.

She attended Southridge High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

Surviving is her husband, Keith Leonard, Jasper, IN, one son, Michael Williams, and companion, April Hotz, Jasper, IN, and two grandchildren, Larry Williams and Dominick Hotz.

Preceding her in death is her mother, Carolyn Vaughan.

A funeral service for Melody A. Rinsch will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

