Ferdinand-based contractors Seufert Construction have announced that they have achieved the Accredited Quality Contractor credentials from the ABC or Associated Builders and Contractors. ABC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Accredited Quality Contractors program in 2023, and only 547 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors most recently earned the credential.

Seufert Construction Owner Kyle Chase had this to say: “Culture and safety are part of our core values and we work hard every day to ensure our employees understand how important they are to the company’s success.”

Launched three decades ago, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:

Quality

Safety performance

Talent management, including inclusion, diversity, and equity

Craft and management education

Community relations

The President and CEO of ABC, Michael Bellaman, said: “Accredited Quality Contractors exemplify top-performing contractors by setting the standard in the contracting community for safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity, and quality. Every day, the leaders and employees of Seufert Construction commit to the highest level of corporate and community achievement, embodying the best of ABC’s membership. Congratulations to these outstanding construction companies.”

Seufert Construction is located at 2125 Main Street in Ferdinand, IN.