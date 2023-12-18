Featuring the many Celebration Singers from Dubois, Spencer, Pike, and all the other surrounding counties at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for their final choral Christmas performance of 2023.
Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Featuring the many Celebration Singers from Dubois, Spencer, Pike, and all the other surrounding counties at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for their final choral Christmas performance of 2023.
Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.