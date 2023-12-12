Memorial Hospital is hosting a Medic First Aid® Refresher with AED training course in January.

Medic First Aid® Refresher with AED (Automated External Defibrillators) is a basic training course in emergency care, designed for use in the business/industrial setting. This refresher course reviews the primary and secondary essential patient care skills students learned in the initial training. These skills allow the graduates to function with one consistent set of priorities in a medical emergency.

The Medic First Aid® Refresher with AED class will be offered on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 8 to 11 AM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The cost for the class is $50 and class size will be limited. Pre-registration is required and can be made by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes & Events,” or by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399. Make sure to bring your current certification card to this course.

A Medic First Aid Bloodborne Pathogens class can be added to this course to give participants the knowledge to reduce or eliminate the occupational risk of bloodborne pathogens. The cost for this additional class is $20 per person. To register for this addition, call 812-996-2399, option 1.