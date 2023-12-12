The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for three Criminal Analyst Supervisor EVII positions to serve as civilian employees of the Indiana State Police whose primary responsibility is to assist the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center Commander with the primary duties of maintaining operations within the Special Investigations Division.

The three supervisory positions will cover the whole state, one in each of the following areas:

North Region – covering the Peru, Lafayette, Lowell, Bremen, and Fort Wayne Districts

– covering the Peru, Lafayette, Lowell, Bremen, and Fort Wayne Districts Central Region – covering the Indianapolis, Pendleton, and Putnamville Districts

– covering the Indianapolis, Pendleton, and Putnamville Districts South Region – covering the Evansville, Jasper, Sellersburg, Bloomington and Versailles Districts

The successful candidate will be required to reside within any of the Districts for the Region they are selected to represent. A Department vehicle will be made available for travel to the other Districts within the supervisory scope, and meetings at the Indiana State Police General Headquarters in Indianapolis.

Job duties for these positions include:

Managing the intelligence database including input, processing, and output procedures in an automated data processing or computer environment.

Supervise, train, and counsel Criminal Analysts Assigned to the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center in the use and operation of data processing equipment and procedures.

Keep the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center command staff apprised of activities within the Section.

Supervise the input, processing, and output of all intelligence in an Automated Data Processing or computer environment.

Ensure completion of required reports within specified time frames.

Supervise the preparation of the newsletter, crime bulletins, and summaries as required.

Document the performance of subordinate employees assigned to the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center.

Verify analytical reports and check for accuracy and adequacy.

Draft and disseminate information through written and oral presentations.

Recommend policies for processing information into the data bank.

Receive, process, and audit records of confidential informants documented by ISP.

Plan daily routines, procedures, deadlines, and work allocation for subordinate personnel.

Provide analytical service by converting raw intelligence into a completed comprehensive indicative product.

Provide related training to Department personnel as necessary.

Perform other duties as required.

Job qualifications include:

A Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate field; or a minimum of ten years of prior law enforcement experience in intelligence analysis; or a minimum of ten years equivalent military experience in intelligence analysis; or a combination of law enforcement and military experience.

Ability to obtain and maintain a minimum of “Secret” level security clearance to work in the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center. [NOTE: Security clearances are granted by federal partners or the US Department of Defense. The Indiana State Police (and the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center) has no control over the ability to secure clearance for an employee.]

Ability to learn and apply computer software applications utilized in the Criminal Intelligence Section.

Submit to and successfully pass initial and subsequent periodic security-related Department polygraph examinations.

Ability to become familiar with related state and federal laws.

Must obtain and maintain IDACS certification throughout the career.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Must be able to supervise, manage, instruct, and counsel subordinates and evaluate their work performance.

Must be able to organize and schedule the daily work of subordinates.

Must be able to access, input, and retrieve information utilizing computer systems.

Must be able to perform analysis and interpret criminal intelligence information.

Must be able to apply research principles.

Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Must be able to prepare clear and comprehensive reports.

Must be able to work with minimal supervision, prioritize, and meet deadlines.

Must be able to organize, file, and retrieve information.

Must be able to successfully pass a background investigation.

Applicants are asked to submit a complete work history. All applicants are required to submit copies of their high school transcripts or GED certificates, any/all college transcripts, technical certificates, and a military DD214 or NGB22 if applicable.

The successful candidate will submit to, and successfully pass an initial, subsequent, and periodic security-related Department polygraph examinations.

Pay starts at $59,800 per year but may be adjusted based on education, experience, and training. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans, and accrued time off. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 17th, 2023.

For more information and to apply, go to in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/professional-staff-opportunities/. Questions can be directed to Brandon Lowe, Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at either blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238.