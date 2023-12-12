Each year, the top 10 rankings of the quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm are published. This year Mixbook, a #1 rated photo book brand, embarked on a deeper exploration, crafting a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled.

Santa Claus in Spencer County took home the spot as America’s 18th Most ‘Christmassy’ Town.

The town’s name Santa Claus sets the tone for its Christmas celebrations, along with the Santa Claus Post Office, various Christmas-themed shops and attractions, including Santa’s Candy Castle and the Santa Claus Museum, and the series of events and activities held during the holiday season that are perfect for families and visitors of all ages, are all a testament to the Christmas spirit the town holds.

