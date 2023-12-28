A Wanted Murder and Arson Suspect was apprehended in Dubois County on Tuesday

In a developing incident, Dubois County law enforcement received a tip from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about a possible wanted individual entering the county. The suspect, identified as Curtis L. Freeman, is believed to be homeless and wanted in connection with a murder and arson case in Howard County, Indiana.

The case stems from a tragic event on Christmas Day, where a 73-year-old woman named Pamela K. Hunter was found dead in her burning home on County Road 300 South, just west of Kokomo. The preliminary cause of death, as determined by an autopsy, is consistent with blunt force trauma, leading authorities to classify it as a homicide.

Freeman was reportedly spotted in a liquor store on Tuesday afternoon by Orange County authorities, who informed Howard County officials that he may have received a ride to Dubois County. Subsequently, Freeman was located and taken into custody in Dubois County on an outstanding warrant related to a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession in Terre Haute City Court.

Kokomo is situated nearly three hours north of Dubois County.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact a detective at 765-614-3449 or submit a tip via the Howard County Sheriff’s Office app.