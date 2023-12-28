Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) celebrates the inauguration of its new Acute Care Unit, situated on the second floor. This expansion combines the former Med Surg Unit with the Intensive Care Unit, enhancing services for patients. The state-of-the-art unit boasts sixteen private rooms, providing advanced amenities and technology for improved patient comfort.

DCH expresses gratitude to generous donors, including Chet & Pat Thompson, Tom and Marsha Boyd, First Federal Bank, Myers LP Gas, Jim and Sue Pearson, Jordan and Ashley Sherman, NASCO Industries, Joe Wagler, Dr. Thomas Waits, Dr. and Mrs. Greg Brown, Nancy Devine, Daviess Community Hospital Auxiliary, Dr. Suresh Lohano, True Scripts Management Services LLC, and anonymous contributors. Grant funds and proceeds from 2022 and 2023 foundation events supported the renovations, with the Foundation Board committed to raising $1,000,000.00, confident in achieving the goal in the coming months.

The Acute Care Unit’s blessing and open houses occurred on December 14 and 15, and the unit admitted its first patient on December 19. For additional details on DCH’s expansion and Foundation fundraising, contact Angie Steiner at 812-254-885.