Latest News

New Hours of Operation Announced at Dubois County Humane Society Perry Central Community School Corporation Receiving Over $90,000 in Employer-Sponsored Childcare Grants The City of Tell City Accepting Letters of Interest for Multiple Board Positions A Virtual Retreat Focused on Centering Prayer is to be held by the Sisters of St. Benedict Three Dubois County Sites Added to the National Register of Historic Places

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) celebrates the inauguration of its new Acute Care Unit, situated on the second floor. This expansion combines the former Med Surg Unit with the Intensive Care Unit, enhancing services for patients. The state-of-the-art unit boasts sixteen private rooms, providing advanced amenities and technology for improved patient comfort.

DCH expresses gratitude to generous donors, including Chet & Pat Thompson, Tom and Marsha Boyd, First Federal Bank, Myers LP Gas, Jim and Sue Pearson, Jordan and Ashley Sherman, NASCO Industries, Joe Wagler, Dr. Thomas Waits, Dr. and Mrs. Greg Brown, Nancy Devine, Daviess Community Hospital Auxiliary, Dr. Suresh Lohano, True Scripts Management Services LLC, and anonymous contributors. Grant funds and proceeds from 2022 and 2023 foundation events supported the renovations, with the Foundation Board committed to raising $1,000,000.00, confident in achieving the goal in the coming months.

The Acute Care Unit’s blessing and open houses occurred on December 14 and 15, and the unit admitted its first patient on December 19. For additional details on DCH’s expansion and Foundation fundraising, contact Angie Steiner at 812-254-885.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post