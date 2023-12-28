Latest News

John A. Harder, age 76, of Alfordsville, Indiana, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

John was born in Alfordsville, Indiana, on June 3, 1947, to Edgar and Clara (Krodel) Harder.  He married Phyllis Norris on November 22, 1969, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

John was a 1965 Alfordsville High School graduate.

He retired as a truck driver for IMI.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township and the Jasper Moose. 

John enjoyed driving around his farm on his side-by-side. He loved watching Westerns, traveling to auctions, and his beloved dog, Bella. 

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Harder, one son; Ryan Harder, both of Alfordsville, one brother; Jim Harder and companion Mary Beth Martin, and one granddaughter; Morgan Harder.  

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son; Randall Harder, two brothers; Fred and Lester Harder.

A funeral service for John A. Harder will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St John’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com

