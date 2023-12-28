Three locations in Dubois County were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

These places added to the register are located in Zoar and are the Zoar Public School, Zoar Methodist Church, and Zoar Cemetery.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation’s historic places worthy of preservation and helps coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources. They also help qualified historic properties receive preservation benefits and incentives.

To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places visit nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister.