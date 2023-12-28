The Sisters of St. Benedict are hosting a Centering Prayer Virtual Retreat on Thursday, January 18th from 1 to 4 PM EST, and on Friday, January 19th, from 9 AM to 4 PM EST.

Centering prayer is a form of silent prayer that prefaces contemplative prayer, meant to center awareness on the presence of God. In this virtual retreat, directed by Sister Kathy Bilskie, participants will practice centering prayer while engaged with a group and will learn mindfulness practices to support the Centering practice.

Sister Kathy currently serves as a Major Gift Officer for Mission Advancement and has previously served as a Pastoral Associate. She has been involved with centering prayer since the late 1980s.

The cost to attend this virtual retreat is $30. Attendees will be emailed a Zoom link before the retreat. To register visit thedome.org/centering-prayer-virtual-retreat.