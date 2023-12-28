The City Of Tell City will be accepting Letters of Interest for the boards of the Alchohol Beverage Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Floodwall Committee, Park and Recreation Board, Animal Control Board, Perry County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Plan Commission, and the Tell City Housing Board.

The City Will be accepting the letters until January 10th at Noon.

You can email the letters or get any questions regarding the duties and responsibilities of each position by emailing secretary@tellcity.in.gov