Latest News

New Hours of Operation Announced at Dubois County Humane Society Perry Central Community School Corporation Receiving Over $90,000 in Employer-Sponsored Childcare Grants The City of Tell City Accepting Letters of Interest for Multiple Board Positions A Virtual Retreat Focused on Centering Prayer is to be held by the Sisters of St. Benedict Three Dubois County Sites Added to the National Register of Historic Places

The City Of Tell City will be accepting Letters of Interest for the boards of the Alchohol Beverage Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Floodwall Committee, Park and Recreation Board, Animal Control Board, Perry County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Plan Commission, and the Tell City Housing Board.

The City Will be accepting the letters until January 10th at Noon.

You can email the letters or get any questions regarding the duties and responsibilities of each position by emailing secretary@tellcity.in.gov

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post