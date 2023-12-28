Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is awarding $18.1 million in employer-sponsored childcare grants to 64 businesses, community groups, and school corporations. The initiative, part of Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, is mobilizing employers and communities to create or expand childcare offerings that address the needs of working Hoosiers.

Thirty-three employers plan to provide on-site child care to their employees, and 13 will offer child care tuition benefits to their workers. The remaining awardees plan to support child care for their employees in a variety of other ways, such as reserving seats at partner childcare centers.

In the local area as part of this round of awardees, Perry Central Community School Corporation in Perry County will be receiving $99,862.

This round of awardees will receive 72% of available funding from the $25 million fund. Round two awardees which will be announced in early 2024 will receive the remaining funds.

To see the full list of this round of awardees, click here.