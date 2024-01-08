Latest News

Heritage Hills FFA Holding Annual Ag Appreciation Breakfast Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana Set to Announce 2024 Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Inductees Kindergarten Registration Now Open at Jasper and Ireland Elementary for 2024-25 School Year Chandler Woman Arrested in Gibson County on Outstanding Warrant and OWI Charges Southwest Dubois County School Corporation Announces Regular Monthly Meeting and Annual Board of Finance Meeting

Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Ford Focus after observing a moving violation and an equipment violation while the vehicle was traveling on Main Street in Princeton.  Deputy Hunt conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Seminary Street near Ohio Street in Princeton.  Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Hunt identified the driver as 34 year old Christina Vanhooser of Chandler.  While speaking with Ms. Vanhooser Deputy Hunt detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage.  At that point he began a roadside DUI investigation. 

During the traffic stop Gibson County Central Dispatch advised that Ms. Vanhooser had an outstanding warrant through Warrick County for Intimidation. 

At the conclusion of his investigation Deputy Hunt transported Ms. Vanhooser to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.  Ms. Vanhooser is being held on the Warrick County Warrant. 

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post