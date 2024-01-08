Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Ford Focus after observing a moving violation and an equipment violation while the vehicle was traveling on Main Street in Princeton. Deputy Hunt conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Seminary Street near Ohio Street in Princeton. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Hunt identified the driver as 34 year old Christina Vanhooser of Chandler. While speaking with Ms. Vanhooser Deputy Hunt detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. At that point he began a roadside DUI investigation.

During the traffic stop Gibson County Central Dispatch advised that Ms. Vanhooser had an outstanding warrant through Warrick County for Intimidation.

At the conclusion of his investigation Deputy Hunt transported Ms. Vanhooser to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. Ms. Vanhooser is being held on the Warrick County Warrant.