The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Corporation has announced Kindergarten Registration for Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School for the 2024-2025 school year is now open.

To enroll, students must be 5 years of age on or before August 1st, 2024.

Online registration can be done by following the instructions below to enroll.

Jasper Elementary School:

Choose a time to visit the school on January 29th, 2024, through SignUp Genius by clicking here.

Complete this PowerSchool link by clicking here to be entered into the GJCS database.

Ireland Elementary School:

Choose a time to visit the school on January 29th, 2024, through SignUp Genius by clicking here.

Complete this PowerSchool link by clicking here to be entered into the GJCS database.

In-Person Registration will take place on January 29th, 2024. Students and families will visit the school at the time selected in SignUp Genius and students will complete a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. For the in-person registration, bring the student’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, and proof of residency.

Current PreKindergarten students at Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School do not have to complete online registration or attend in-person registration. Students will complete the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in class and are already in the GJCS database. Paperwork will be sent home to be filled out and returned.

PreKindergarten Registration will take place on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024. To register, students must be 4 years old on or before August 1st, 2024. To register, call the school where you wish to enroll your student. The number for Ireland Elementary School is 812-482-7751, and the number for Jasper Elementary School is 812-556-3600. Phone lines will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 PM. The cost is $80 per month and financial assistance is available. Limited spots are available and will be filled in the order calls are received.