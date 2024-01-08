Cynthia S. “Cindy” Seng, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Cindy was born in Jasper, Indiana on September 15, 1951, to James “Jim” and Betty A. (Kreilein) Schwenk. She married Ken Seng on August 11, 1973, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a 1969 Jasper High School graduate. She then attended Indiana State University where she received her Bachelors in Education. She graduated with her masters in education at Indiana University Bloomington.

She retired after 36 years as a 5th grade teacher from Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation.

Cindy adored her grandchildren and her schedule revolved around them. She was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed reading and following her grandchildren in their activities.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years; Ken Seng, Jasper, one daughter; Abby (Matt) Mundy, Jasper, three sisters; Cheryl Rohleder, Jasper, Chris (Romie) Jahn, Jasper, Cathy (Dave) Schuetter, Jasper, two grandchildren; Logan and Lauren Mundy, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Keith Rohleder.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cynthia S. “Cindy” Seng be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com