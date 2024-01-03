On Sunday evening, December 30th, Trooper Noah Ewing, Trooper Leah Schnell, Trooper Austin Collins, French Lick Police, and West Baden Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Chalet Drive in French Lick. The driver of the vehicle was alleged to be shining lights in houses. Upon arriving, officers located a vehicle driven by Marla Kent.

Officers spoke to Kent about why she was there, and Kent told them she thought she struck something in the roadway. While officers were speaking to Kent, she showed signs of being impaired. Kent became belligerent with officers and refused commands. Kent fought with the officers and even bit a French Lick officer on the leg.

Officers were able to restrain Kent but she continued to scream obscenities at officers. Kent refused any field or chemical tests. Kent was transported to the IU Health Hospital for medical clearance.

Kent was then transported to the Orange County jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Marla J. Kent, 43, Dubois, IN

OWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement W/Injury – Level 6 Felony

Batter on Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Officer – Trooper Austin Collins and Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – French Lick Police and West Baden Police