Linda Marie Crawford, 62, of Milltown, Indiana passed away on Monday January 1, 2024 at the University of Kentucky Medical Clinic in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born on July 5, 1961 in Corydon, Indiana to the late Herschel and Dorothy (Patton) Dunn.

Linda married Milton Crawford on March 26, 1998 and he survives. She worked maintenance and as a mechanic at Jasper Engines. Linda loved to sew and spend time with her family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Dorothy Dunn.

She is survived by her husband Milton Crawford, her children, Scott J. Crawford, Dustin S. (Megan) Crawford, Crystal G. (Steven) Henson, her grandchildren, Eric, Sahara, Zander, Ivan, James, Joey, Josh, Chelsea, Jeremy, 8 great- grandchildren, her brothers, Eugene Dunn, Tim Dunn, and Brian Dunn.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday January 5, 2024 at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana with Pastor Marvin Culver to officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Thursday January 4, 2024 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dillman – Green Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

