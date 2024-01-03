Tell City Police, much like some of the other local law enforcement in the surrounding areas, often do security checks at businesses during the overnight hours and holidays when most business owners are asleep or away with family.

Officers may leave a door hanger to make a notification of the security check. In the event a business is found unlocked, central dispatch will call the keyholder. So business owners must keep their keyholder information and contacts updated with central dispatch.

Tell City PD is now offering a web link for business owners to do just that.

Please visit: https://tellcity.in.gov/central-dispatch/

For those outside of Tell City, is your information up-to-date? If not it may be a good idea to contact your local dispatch with your information as well.