The Dubois Branch Library has announced its March 2024 Event List.

The Library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, March 29th for Good Friday.

Tuesdays in March from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school. No Activity Corner on March 26.

Wednesdays in March at 9 am – Geri-Fit – light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.

Fridays in March at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. No Chair Yoga on March 29.

Peter Rabbit will be hiding in the children’s section from the 4th to the 30th of March. Come in and find him and choose a prize from their treasure chest.

Stop by the library any time in March and check out their Tolkien-themed display in honor of Tolkien Reading Day on March 25!

Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to 12 pm – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Station Community Roll-Out Event at the Jasper Public Library. Fun activities throughout the library as they celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Station coming to Dubois County.

Monday, March 4 at 5 pm – Dr. Seuss Birthday Party for ages 4 and up; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy crafts, stories, games, and refreshments. Registration is required.

Wednesday, March 6 at 1 pm- Homeschool Hangout for all ages; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get to know other homeschool families at the Dubois Branch Library for an afternoon of arts and crafts! No registration is required.

Thursday, March 7 all day – Sock Monkey Day – Visit the library and pick up instructions to make your own sock monkey!

Thursday, March 7 at 11:30 am – Planet Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to learn about planets and make a planet craft. No registration is required.

Saturday, March 9 at 11 am – Eclipse Presentation by Tony Bryan, Solar System Ambassador and President of the Evansville Astronomical Society, for all ages; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Come learn all about eclipses, so you can be prepared for the total eclipse on April 8. No registration is required.

Wednesday, March 13 at 6 pm – Space Suncatchers for ages 6 and up; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint your choice of space-themed suncatcher in your own unique style! Registration is required.

Monday, March 18 at 5:30 pm – Galaxy Painting for ages 7 and up; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint stars on a canvas, paint planets on wooden circles, and add glow-in-the-dark stars. Registration is required.

crossword puzzles, and other activities to celebrate Mr. Rogers and being a good neighbor. Thursday, March 21 at 11 am – Spring/Easter Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to celebrate the start of spring and make Easter and spring crafts. No registration is required.

Thursday, March 21 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

Monday, March 25 from 11 am to 3 pm – Open Craft Day for all ages; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose your own crafts to complete while supplies last. No registration is required.

Monday, March 25 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month they will be reading and discussing Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

Tuesday, March 26 at 2 pm – Hair-Raising Science presented by Wonderlab Museum for all ages; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participate in electrifying and hair-raising experiments while you learn about electricity and how it works! No registration is required.

Wednesday, March 27 from 11 am to 3 pm – Scribble Day for all ages; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Drop by to draw, color, and scribble on coloring pages and bookmarks. Learn to Draw books will also be available if you need some inspiration for your creations! No registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the library’s calendar at jdcpl.us or call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”. Dubois Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 10-8, Tuesday and Thursday 10-6, Friday 10-5, and Saturday 10-2.