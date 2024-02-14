Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced Jon Stauffer, M.D. was recently appointed to its active medical staff.

Dr. Stauffer is a gastroenterologist, which specializes in the evaluation and treatment of disorders of the digestive tract. Some of the conditions he treats include colon polyps and cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), gastroesophageal reflux (heartburn), gallbladder and biliary tract disease, hepatitis, pancreatitis, and various other digestive disorders. He also performs procedures including esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), colonoscopy, ERCP, and other advanced endoscopic techniques.

Dr. Stauffer received his medical degree at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, New York. He completed an internal medicine residency and a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Colorado in Denver. He is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

To schedule an appointment, call the Digestive Care Center, located at 647 West 2nd Street in Jasper, at (812) 556-5048.