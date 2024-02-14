Jane Ann Flores, age 85, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:50 a.m., on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born February 6, 1939, in Jasper, Indiana, to Oscar and Elizabeth (Merchant) Bohnert. Jane was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved to dance. She was preceded in death by her parents; one child, Kelly Chastain; and two siblings, Phyllis Boeglin and Margaret Blessinger.

She is survived by three children, Kimberly Steffen, Melissa (fiancé, Kevin Harpenau) Singer, and Mike Chastain; by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Jane Flores will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, February 16, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00-11:45 a.m., Friday, the day of the service.